Anurag Thakur felicitates Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa, chess ace confident of winning Asiad gold

"I want to congratulate him. To become and International Master at 10 and beat (Magnus) Carlsen at 16 is a huge achievement. He has worked hard to achieve a lot of things in the past few years. His parents also have had a huge role to play," he added.

Praggnanandhaa, who received a grand welcome in Chennai on Wednesday, said he is delighted that the sport of chess is getting so much attention in the country.