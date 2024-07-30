Anurag Thakur, Rahul Gandhi spar over caste census in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha saw an uproar on Tuesday when senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur, in a rebuttal to LoP Rahul Gandhi questioning the absence of OBCs and Dalits in the Budget team, made an apparent reference to Gandhi’s "caste".

An incensed Gandhi said that he was “insulted” but that it did not bother him. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, too, questioned Thakur’s behavior leading to wide protests among the Opposition benches.

During his speech on Tuesday, the Hamirpur MP, in a reference to Gandhi said that there is a lot of talk about caste in the House.

In response, Gandhi sought to intervene and said that those who speak on behalf of backward classes are usually maligned. “Whoever raises the issue of Dalits, adivasis and backward castes in this country are usually abused .. And I am happy to take it in,” Gandhi said. He added that akin to the Mahabharata where Arjun was fixated only in the eyes of the fish, he, too, is focused on the caste census.