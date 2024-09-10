Anybody can visit Kashmir without fear now: Ajit Pawar on ex-Home Minister's statement

The BJP earlier in the day took potshots at the previous Congress-led UPA government by latching on to Shinde's remark. Union minister Piyush Goyal said in a post on X, “During the Congress rule, even the Home Minister of the country was afraid of going to Kashmir. But now, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, the security of the nation is so strong that even the opposition leaders play with snow in Kashmir, without any fear."