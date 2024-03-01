APEDA facilitates India’s first commercial trial shipment of Sangola pomegranates to the US via sea

The ceremony was graced by dignitaries from the MSAMB, Regional Plant Quarantine Station (RPQS- MoA&FW), State Agriculture Department, NRC Pomegranate, US Consulate and InI Farms.

Notably, farmers received a premium of 20 per cent compared to other export markets and 35 per cent compared to the domestic market.

Pomegranate is an important agricultural produce of India, with a rich history and high nutritional value contributing to its popularity. India produces some of the best varieties of pomegranate in terms of quality, with soft fleshy seeds, low acidity, and attractive colour.

The Bhagwa Pomegranate variety is considered among the best globally. Over the last decade, India has increased both the area under cultivation and production of pomegranates, leading to a rise in exports. India holds a significant advantage in the pomegranate market, being able to supply pomegranates throughout the year with trained farmers producing high-quality products.

Pomegranate production has been growing at a healthy rate of 20-25 per cent in recent years. The major pomegranate-producing states in India include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh, with Maharashtra contributing to over 50 per cent of the production share.

APEDA has facilitated pomegranates exports worth $58.36 million in 2022-23 to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bangladesh, Nepal, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bahrain, and Oman.