'Apologise in temple': Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait urges Salman Khan to seek forgiveness for alleged black buck killing

<p>Bollywood superstar <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/salman-khan">Salman Khan</a> is under threat from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/lawrence-bishnoi-prisons-fail-to-stop-a-career-in-crime-3250485">Lawrence Bishnoi</a> and his associates, who have already once fired shots outside his Mumbai home, and have now taken responsibility of politician Baba Siddique, who the actor was close to.</p><p>In this context, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has urged the actor to seek forgiveness from the Bishnoi temple.</p><p>"<em>Yeh samaj se juda hua mamla hai. Salman Khan ko mandir jaa kar maafi maang leni chahiye, nahi toh jail me band aadmi pata nahi kab tapakwa de</em> (This is a matter that is connected to the society. Salman Khan should go to a temple and apologise, else you never know when the person in jail might do something to harm him)," the farmer leader said, <a href="https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/salman-khan-gets-badmaash-aadmi-advice-from-farm-leader-amid-lawrence-bishnoi-threat-101729992063131.html" rel="nofollow">as per</a> <em>Hindustan Times</em>.</p>.Lawrence Bishnoi: Prisons fail to stop a career in crime. <p>"<em>Badmaash aadmi hai woh</em> (Lawrence Bishnoi is a bad man)," he also said.</p><p>Recently, Khan's former girlfriend Somy Ali reached out to Lawrence Bishnoi via social media and requested an audience with the jailed gangster over a Zoom call, saying she has some details to share that would "benefit" him.</p><p>Salman incurred the wrath of the Bishnoi clan for the 1998 shooting of two blackbucks in Rajasthan. </p><p>The Bishnoi clan is known for fiercely guarding the flora and fauna of the Thar. </p><p>The Bishnois are so fierce about protecting nature that 363 members of the community sacrificed their lives hugging trees back in 1730. </p><p>A professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, has <a href="https://southasia.ucla.edu/landscapes/rivers/bishnoi/" rel="nofollow">posited</a> that the Bishnoi are said to believe that they will be reincarnated as deer, which might explain why they protect them, and Jambaji (founder of the sect) as per folklore, is thought to have told his followers that the blackbuck was to be revered as his manifestation. </p>