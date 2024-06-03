Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections: Average assets of re-elected MLAs almost doubled in five years

Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh may be among the country's least developed states but assets of its 31 MLAs, who were re-elected to the Assembly on Sunday, almost doubled in the past five years.

A report of Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Arunachal Election Watch on Monday said average assets of 31 re-elected MLAs increased from Rs 16.25 crores in 2019 to Rs 31.27 crores in 2024.

The report was prepared based on analysis of the affidavits of the candidates submitted to the Election Commission in 2019 and 2024, ADR said.