Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections: Average assets of re-elected MLAs almost doubled in five years

Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh may be among the country's least developed states but assets of its 31 MLAs, who were re-elected to the Assembly on Sunday, almost doubled in the past five years.
A report of Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Arunachal Election Watch on Monday said average assets of 31 re-elected MLAs increased from Rs 16.25 crores in 2019 to Rs 31.27 crores in 2024.
The report was prepared based on analysis of the affidavits of the candidates submitted to the Election Commission in 2019 and 2024, ADR said.
Average assets growth of the re-elected MLAs between 2019 and 2014 Assembly elections was Rs 15.01 crores and the growth rate stood at 92 per cent.
The party-wise analysis showed assets of 29 re-elected MLAs belonging to ruling BJP increased from Rs 17 crores in 2019 to Rs 33 crores in 2024. The assets of two Independent legislators rose from Rs 79 lakh to Rs two crores during the same period, said the report.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu topped the list with asset growth of 103 per cent, from Rs 163 crores in 2019 to over Rs 332 crores in 2024. Khandu cited interests from bank deposits, lease rent, agriculture, salary and allowances and business of his spouse as the source of income. Khandu, 44, declared Rs 182 crores as his liabilities. Deputy CM Chowna Mein was on the third spot with asset growth of 95 per cent—from Rs 64 70 crores to Rs126.20 crores during the same time.
Both Khandu and Mein were elected uncontested from Mukto and Chawkham Assembly constituencies, respectively.
The ADR report said 57 of the 59 MLAs were found to be crorepatis in 2024 while the same of 56 MLAs (out of 60 analysed) were found to be crorepatis during the 2019 elections.
Forty three out of 45 BJP legislators were found to be crorepatis this time followed by all five belonging to its ally National People's Party (NPP) led by Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma and three and two MLAs of NCP and People's Party of Arunachal.
The lone Congress MLA and all three Independent legislators also declared their assets worth more than one crores.
The ruling BJP registered its best performance in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday by winning 46 out of 60 Assembly seats while its allies NPP and NCP came second and third with five and three seats. The party will form the government for the third straight term.
Role of money power during elections has remained a concern in Arunachal Pradesh. Leaders including CM Pema Khandu openly talked about how money is used to lure voters and win elections in the state.
The report said 58 per cent of the MLAs are aged between 51 and 80 years while 66 per cent legislators declared their educational qualification as graduates and above.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.