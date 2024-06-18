Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Two PPA MLAs to support Pema Khandu govt

I am deeply grateful to Hon’ble MLAs from People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA), Shri Nabam Vivek Ji and Shri Oken Tayeng Ji for their unconditional support to @BJP4India government in Arunachal, as they handed over their letter of support during their call on.



Together, we will… pic.twitter.com/Zj4NLrgP2q