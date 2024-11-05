Arunachal Pradesh singer faces FIR for publicly slitting throat of chicken, drinking its blood on stage

<p>Guwahati: Police in Arunachal Pradesh lodged an FIR against a local popular singer for slitting the throat of a chicken and drinking its blood during a live concert recently. </p><p>The FIR was lodged against Kon Waii Son after a video of the incident went viral on social media and the People for Ethical Treatment of the Animals (PETA) India took up the matter with police in Itanagar. </p><p>The PETA India on Tuesday said the FIR has been registered under section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 11 of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, against Son.</p>.Karnataka govt defends statewide Kambala, counters PETA’s petition.<p>The show was organised on October 28 in the state capital Itanagar. </p><p>"We commend Itanagar Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh, for directing an inquiry in the matter and the Officer-in-Charge of Itanagar police station, Khiksi Yangfo, for registering the FIR and sending the message that cruelty to animals will not be tolerated,” PETA India Cruelty Response Coordinator, Sinchana Subramanyan said in a statement. </p><p>“If you’re an artist who feels the need to resort to shock tactics like cruelty to animals, then it’s time to consider another job. Real artists rely on their talent to get noticed." </p><p>PETA India sought that perpetrators of animal abuse undergo psychiatric evaluation and receive counselling, as abusing animals indicates a deep psychological disturbance. "Research shows that people who commit acts of cruelty to animals are often repeat offenders who move on to hurting other animals and humans."</p><p>PETA India said a study published in Forensic Research & Criminology International Journal stated that those who engage in cruelty to animals are more likely to commit other crimes, including murder, rape, robbery, assault, harassment, threats, and drug/substance abuse.</p>