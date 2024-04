Black Magic? Death of 3 Keralites in Arunachal perplex police; state sends team to probe

Kerala police on Tuesday said it will be sending a team to Arunachal Pradesh in connection with the death of three persons hailing from the state amidst speculations that black magic may be behind their deaths.

Kerala police, however, said it cannot presently say that it was due to black magic.

Thiruvananthapuram city police Commissioner C Nagaraju said there appears to be something abnormal in the behaviour of the three -- a married couple and a woman -- but nothing can be said conclusively till their mobiles and other electronic devices are examined.

"We cannot say it was due to black magic or something like that. Our team will go there tonight. After the procedures are completed, we can bring the evidence from there. So it will take some time," the top officer of the city police said.

He also said it needs to be investigated why the three went there and how their deaths occurred.

The officer also said that prima facie they do not have information about any other such groups.

"But we need to probe as to why this group was formed and what was their common objective.

Police in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday recovered three bodies from a hotel room under mysterious conditions.

The couple from Kottayam and their friend from Thiruvananthapuram were found dead inside a room of Hotel Blue Pine at Hapoli, the district headquarters, police said.