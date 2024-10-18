Home
IAF personnel, son swept away by strong water currents in Arunachal Pradesh’s River Kameng

Havildar Bapi Ghosh, posted at the IAF camp at Salonibari, had gone to Bhalukpung with his wife and son for an outing on Thursday evening.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 11:52 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 11:52 IST
India NewsIAFArunachal Pradesh

