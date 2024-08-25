Man kills wife, child; shares photo in whatsapp group claiming responsibility in Arunachal Pradesh

Upon receiving the information, a police team accompanied by the complainant and executive magistrate Bini Shiva, arrived at the scene and found the bodies of the woman and the infant, the SP said, adding that the accused was immediately arrested and taken into custody.

A local 'dao' and spade were seized from the crime scene, he said, adding that post-mortem examination was conducted and the bodies were handed over to relatives.

A case has been registered and investigation is going on to find out the reason behind the gruesome murder, the SP added.