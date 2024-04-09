Supreme Court upholds 2019 election of Independent MLA Karikho Kri from Arunachal Pradesh

"Consequently, having answered the issues framed for determination in the instant case in the manner indicated above, the election of the respondent/returned candidate from Tezu assembly constituency is hereby declared void..." per the court's ruling. The high court had further observed that Kri had not submitted his nomination paper in accordance with Section 33 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and, therefore, his nomination paper is liable to be rejected under Section 36 (2)(b) of the same Act.