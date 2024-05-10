Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar jail: A chronology of events in Delhi excise policy case

Following is the chronology of events in the Delhi excise policy-linked money-laundering case in which the Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal till June 1 to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections:

* November 2021: Delhi government introduces new excise policy.

* July 2022: Lt Governor VK Saxena recommends Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in formulation and implementation of policy.

* August 2022: CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) register cases in connection with alleged irregularities.