Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: AAP claims ED had no reply to questions asked in HC

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday hit out at the Enforcement Directorate, claiming the agency had no reply to the questions raised by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's lawyers in the High Court over his arrest.

The party's reaction came after Kejriwal did not get immediate relief from the Delhi High Court, which refused to interfere with his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy 'scam'.

The BJP, however, claimed that Kejriwal failed to get relief as the ED had 'concrete' evidence against him and said that the last chapter of Kejriwal's 'politics of deception' will start in the coming days.