As Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pictures from 'Mameru' flood social media, what does this tradition signify?

As the big fat Indian wedding that has been garnering attention from all over the world comes closer, the festivities ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's the D-day have begun.

While stars from all over the world are expected to dazzle at the wedding ceremony of the couple, the Ambani and Merchant families are holding on to their cultural roots tight as witnessed in the recently performed 'Mameru' ceremony.

With pictures of the event flooding social media, here is what a Mameru ceremony is:

Mameru literally means maternal uncle or 'maama' and as the name suggests, this tradition is performed by the maternal uncle of the groom who presents the bride and groom-to-be with gifts and blessings.

Also known as 'Mosalu', during this ceremony, the gifts that come from the maternal side are definitely a way to pamper the couple but are also a symbol of love, affection and blessings to the couple.