As Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pictures from 'Mameru' flood social media, what does this tradition signify?

As the big fat Indian wedding that has been garnering attention from all over the world comes closer, the festivities ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's the D-day have begun.
While stars from all over the world are expected to dazzle at the wedding ceremony of the couple, the Ambani and Merchant families are holding on to their cultural roots tight as witnessed in the recently performed 'Mameru' ceremony.
With pictures of the event flooding social media, here is what a Mameru ceremony is:
Mameru literally means maternal uncle or 'maama' and as the name suggests, this tradition is performed by the maternal uncle of the groom who presents the bride and groom-to-be with gifts and blessings.
Also known as 'Mosalu', during this ceremony, the gifts that come from the maternal side are definitely a way to pamper the couple but are also a symbol of love, affection and blessings to the couple.
To make her special day fashionable, Radhika Merchant donned a pink Manish Malhotra lehenga with shades of orange and completed her look with a 'maangteeka', choker and heavy earrings.
Meanwhile, Anant Ambani matched her vibe in a heavily embroidered orange attire. The entire family decked up in a similar colour palette as they came together to shower love on the couple.
The wedding ceremony of the duo is scheduled for July 12 for which the dress code is Indian traditional.
This will be followed by a blessing ceremony on July 13 and reception on July 14.
The wedding festivities will reportedly be split between the Ambani family home, Antilia, and the Jio World Convention Centre, a popular venue in Mumbai for events and weddings.
Published 04 July 2024, 11:30 IST