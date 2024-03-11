ASI to unveil revamped website, sign MoUs under 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0' on March 12

New Delhi: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will unveil its revamped website on Tuesday, with an aim to seek wider engagement of people with the country's rich cultural heritage, officials said on Monday.
The ASI will also sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with various agencies for the adoption of monuments under the 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0' programme.
The revamped website launch event will take place at the National Museum here, with Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy slated to join the event virtually, according to Culture Ministry officials.
'This newly upgraded platform offers diverse functionalities, with each vertical of ASI meticulously navigable, and users can effortlessly explore various aspects of India's rich cultural tapestry, from historical sites to educational resources,' the ministry said in a statement.
The revamped website is tailored to cater to 'dynamic needs' of citizens across the country, it said. Students will find the website to be a valuable resource for accessing information, it added.
This 'comprehensive digital overhaul reflects ASI's commitment to leveraging technology for the benefit of all, ensuring that the nation's cultural treasures are accessible to a broader audience,' the ministry said.
In a move aimed at furthering the preservation and promotion of India's cultural heritage, the ASI has envisioned the 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0' programme.
With more than 3,600 monuments under its protection across the country, the ASI recognises the importance of collaboration with external partners in ensuring safety and enhancement of visitors' experience at these cultural treasures, the ministry said.
The signing of MoUs under this programme will formalise the commitment of these agencies to take up the responsibility of adopting specific monuments, contributing to their maintenance and better showcasing to public, it said.
The monuments earmarked for signing of MoUs include Qutub Minar, Purana Qila, Uggar Sain's Baoli, Humanyun's Tomb, Upper Fort Aguada, Elephanta Caves, Agra Fort, Bhimbetka, Buddhist Stupa, Kailasanatha temple, Group of Temples Khajuraho, Safdarjung Tomb, and Group of Monuments Mamallapuram, among others, according to the ministry officials.
The event will witness the signing of MoUs in the presence of various agencies, with Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi and other dignitaries, underscoring the government's dedication to fostering partnerships for the preservation of India's diverse heritage, the statement said.
'The selection process for Smarak Sarathi/Sathi involved due diligence, discussions with various parties, and assessment of their commitment as well as potential at each monument,' it said.
Selected 'Smarak Sarathis' or 'Smarak Sathis' shall be responsible for providing, and maintaining amenities, maintaining hygiene, accessibility, safety, and positioning them as 'responsible and heritage-friendly entities', it added.
This initiative builds upon the existing 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0' programme and underscores the collective responsibility of both public and private entities in safeguarding India's heritage for future generations and enhancing end-to-end experience for visitors, officials said.