Around 200 people fall ill due to food poisoning after consuming snacks in Assam

The incident took place on Saturday night during a gathering at the memorial ceremony of the mother of Pradip Gogoi at Pasghoria village of Uriamghat in Sarupathar area.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 09:47 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 09:47 IST
