Assam cash for job scam: Court sentences 14 years imprisonment to former APSC chief Rakesh Paul

Guwahati: A special court here on Monday gave Rakesh Kumar Paul, former chairman of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) 14 years of imprisonment in the cash for jobs scam that involved recruitment of agriculture development officers during 2015.

Two former members of the commission, Samedur Rahman and Basanta Kumar Doley, were also sentenced to imprisonment of 10 years in the same case.

The three were convicted in the case by the special court on July 22. At least 29 other candidates, who were also convicted, were given imprisonment of four years each.

Paul has already spent five and half years in jail and is out on bail in the case since March last year.

While giving the punishment, the court of special judge Dipak Thakuria said "orchestrator and mastermind" of the scam has to be dealt with in a manner that commensurate with the gravity of the act and also act as deterrent.

"The gravest danger of such corrupt system of recruitment is that it operates incognito, like termites hollowing a house without the knowledge of its inhabitants," the judge said in the 35-page order on Monday.