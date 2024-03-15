Assam Congress MP Abdul Khaleque resigns from party

Assam Congress MP from Barpeta constituency, Abdul Khaleque, on Friday resigned from the party.

He blamed the Congress's state unit for the party's "poor" situation in the state.

Khaleque's resignation came after he was denied ticket from Assam's Barpeta.

He claimed that "attitude and approach of the party" has ruined the prospect of Congress in Assam in the upcoming LS polls.

In a post on his X handle, he wrote, "I have decided to severe my ties of 25 years with Congress. I already send my resignation letter to Honourable Congress President Kharge ji."