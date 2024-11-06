Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Assam: Five civil servants suspended for refusing to join new postings

The orders stated that they were transferred to new places under the Election Department, but all of them refused to join the new postings.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 09:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 09:13 IST
AssamCivil ServiceBypollsBy-electionElection officials

Follow us on :

Follow Us