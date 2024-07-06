Assam flood situation still critical, Bihar rivers close to danger mark after torrential rain

New Delhi: Water level in different rivers in Bihar started rising at many places and the flood situation in Assam remained critical with 24.5 lakh people in 30 districts affected as torrential rain battered eastern parts India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the flood situation and said the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force were working on a war footing to rescue and provide relief to the affected people.

Assam has been reeling from floods, with more than 24.5 lakh people affected in 30 districts and major rivers flowing above the danger level at several places.

Cachar, Kamrup, Dhubri, Nagaon, Goalpara, Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Bongaigaon, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Karimganj, and Tinsukia are among the districts affected.