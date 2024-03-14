Assam govt hikes 4% DA for employees, pensioners

Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to hike the dearness allowance by 4 per cent for its employees and pensioners on the occasion of Rongali Bihu in April, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

The increase in DA will be effective from January 1, and the arrears of the first three months will be paid in instalments in May, June and July respectively, Sarma said at a press conference here.

The DA hike will benefit around four lakh government employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners, he said.