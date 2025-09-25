Menu
Assam to recommend CBI inquiry if SIT probe into Zubeen Garg's death found unsatisfactory: CM Himanta

Sarma appealed to people to have faith in the SIT probe and not circulate rumours on social media, which, according to him, could hamper the investigations.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 12:54 IST
Published 25 September 2025, 12:54 IST
AssamHimanta Biswa SarmaZubeen GargCBI inquiry

