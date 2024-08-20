Assam refers two cases related to bomb planting by ULFA (I) on Independence Day to NIA

ULFA (I) pushed Assam into a panic on the Independence Day when it issued a statement claiming that it planted bombs in at least 24 places across the state but those could not be exploded on time due to "technical failure."

Follwing the mail, security forces swung into action and recovered "IED-like objects" from some of the places as mentioned by the banned outfit.

Singh said four persons have been arrested so far in connection with the case but the state police decided to talk help of a federal investigation agency for better investigation.

"We have set up special investigation teams in all the districts where the ULFA-I made claims about planting the bombs," Singh told reporters on Monday evening.

The incident triggered widespread condemnation with many organisations demanding resignation of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the home portfolio, taking moral responsibility for the incident.

ULFA was formed in 1979 with a demand for "sovereign Assam." One faction led by former chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa signed an agreement with the government a few months ago. But the faction, named as ULFA (I), led by Paresh Baruah is yet to join the peace process. After the August 15 incident, CM Sarma again appealed to Baruah to join the peace process.