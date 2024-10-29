Home
india assam

Assam: Two, including schoolkid, injured in firing by forest guards

In Nalbari, forest guards from Barpeta Forest Office fired at wild elephants but missed their target, hitting the boy instead.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 16:25 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 16:25 IST
India NewsAssamForest

