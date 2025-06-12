Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Assam will deport 'foreigners' even if their names feature in NRC: Himanta

The way the NRC was carried out in Assam leaves a lot of scope for doubt, and it cannot be the only document for determining a person's citizenship, Sarma said.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 05:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 05:39 IST
India NewsAssamHimanta Biswa SarmaNRC

Follow us on :

Follow Us