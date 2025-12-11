<p>Guwahati: Army on Thursday found bodies of at least 18 out of 22 workers from Assam, who met with an accident when the truck they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in neighbouring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arunachal-pradesh">Arunachal Pradesh</a> on the night of December 8.</p><p>The mishap took place in a remote location on the Hayuliang–Chaglagam Road in Anjaw district. </p><p>There were 22 workers in the vehicle and were on their way for work in Hayuliang, official sources said. </p><p>A statement issued by defence spokesperson in Guwahati on Thursday said army's Spear Corps swung into search and rescue efforts on Wednesday (December 10) after an injured worker reached out to them seeking help.</p><p>"The accident site, approximately 12 km short of Chaglagam, lies in difficult terrain with limited connectivity and had not been reported by any local agency, contractor or civil representative until the survivor’s arrival," the statement said. </p>.Don't sell land or hire 'unknown people': CM Himanta tells citizens during inauguration of Assam Agitation Martyr's Memorial .<p>The workers are from Gelapukhuri tea estate in eastern Assam's Tinsukia district. </p><p>On Thursday, the Spear Corps mobilised multiple search and rescue columns, medical teams, local police, NDRF personnel and the officials of Hayuliang. "At 11.55 am, after four hours of intensive search and rope descent, the truck was spotted around 200 metres below the road near KM 40 in a re-entrant, inaccessible and not visible from helicopters or the road due to dense tree cover and thick foliage. Eighteen bodies have been sighted and are being retrieved using belay ropes. District Medical Officer is moving to facilitate evacuation of casualties and mortal remains," said the Army statement. </p><p>Officials from Tinsukia also left for the mishap site.</p>.<p><strong>Key points -</strong></p><p>- Workers, hailing from a tea estate in Assam's Tinsukia, were on their way to Hayuliang. </p><p>- There were 22 workers and the mishap took place on the night of December 8. </p><p>- One injured person reached out to an army camp on December 10 seeking help.</p><p>- Bodies of 18 victims found on Thursday. </p>