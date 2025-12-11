Menu
At least 21 workers from Assam feared dead in Arunachal accident, 18 bodies recovered

The workers are from Gelapukhuri tea estate in eastern Assam's Tinsukia district.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 11:46 IST
The truck that plunged into a deep gorge.

Credit: Indian Army

Published 11 December 2025, 11:46 IST
India NewsAssamArunachal Pradesh

