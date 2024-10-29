Bangladeshi national arrested in Assam's Karimganj, sent back to his country: Himanta Biswa Sarma

<p>Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said a Bangladeshi national was arrested in Karimganj district and sent back to his country.</p>.<p>"Alert jawans of @assampolice apprehended one Bangladeshi national near the International border in Karimganj and pushed him back across the border," Sarma said in a post on X.</p>.<p>Assam's Karimganj, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of international border with Bangladesh.</p>.<p>"We will continue to keep a strict vigil along the border," Sarma said, adding that the foreign national has been identified as Mustakin Islam.</p>.<p>There is an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Karimganj. Northeast has a total of three ICPs and the other two are at Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura.</p>.<p>Assam DGP G P Singh had earlier said the state police and BSF would do everything possible to prevent any attempt by non-Indians to enter the country from Bangladesh as per the law.</p>.<p>However, all Indian passport holders would be allowed to return from trouble-hit Bangladesh through the entry point in the state, he had added. </p>