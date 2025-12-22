<p>Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated, “Only those who make provocative speeches oppose the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill. If one doesn't make inflammatory speeches, cases will not be filed unnecessarily.”</p><p>Speaking to media people, in Mysuru, on Monday, he asked, “Why are the BJP members touching their shoulders, when someone is called a pumpkin thief (an old Kannada proverb)?”</p><p>In reply to a question on the BJP's accusation that the Hate Speech Bill is aimed at targeting certain individuals, the Chief Minister said that the law applies to all parties.</p><p>Siddaramaiah asked, “Why is the BJP the only one opposing it? Does peace prevail in the society, because of hate speech?”</p><p>Siddaramaiah stated that the Bill is being implemented to maintain peace and brotherhood (fraternity) in the society. “Hate speech is on a rise recently. The Bill has been formulated to control it. The BJP's strong opposition to the Bill indicates that its leaders and members are the ones who are engaged in hate speech,” he said.</p>.BJP writes to President, governor opposing Congress’ hate speech bill.<p>In response to a query on the non-release of the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme funds for February and March, 2025, Siddaramaiah said that the process would be reviewed and the funds would be released.</p><p>He asked, “Could we have given the Gruha Lakshmi funds for 23 months without money?”</p><p>Responding to the BJP's allegation that the Gruha Lakshmi funds have been embezzled, the Chief Minister asked, “Where does the question of embezzlement arise, when the money is directly transferred to the beneficiaries' accounts? No one can take the money. The funds are yet to be released”.</p><p><strong>Budget</strong></p><p>Responding to a question if the Budget preparations have begun, the Chief Minister stated that he would inform when the preparations start.</p>