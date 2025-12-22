Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Only those who make provocative speeches oppose Hate Speech Bill: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

In reply to a question on the BJP's accusation that the Hate Speech Bill is aimed at targeting certain individuals, the Chief Minister said that the law applies to all parties.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 15:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 December 2025, 15:17 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahMysuruhate speech

Follow us on :

Follow Us