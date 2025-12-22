<p>Mumbai: India should be prepared to fight short-duration, high-intensity conflicts to deter terrorism, something like <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Operation%20Sindoor">Operation Sindoor</a>, and long duration conflict because of the territorial disputes with its neighbours, Chief of Defence Staff <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Anil%20Chauhan">General Anil Chauhan</a> said on Monday. Speaking at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Gen Chauhan said multi-domain operations will no longer be an option but a necessity, where the effects of one domain will be immediately felt on to the other.</p>.<p>"What kind of threats and challenges should India be prepared for? This should be based on two facts. Both our adversaries — one is a nuclear weapon state and one is a nuclear armed state — hence we should not allow that level of deterrence to be breached," he said without naming Pakistan or China.</p>.‘Fauj’ only place where there is no nepotism: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan.<p>He said India has territorial disputes with both its neighbours.</p>.<p>"We should be prepared to fight short duration, high intensity conflicts to deter terrorism, something like Operation Sindoor. We should be prepared for a land centric, long duration conflict because we have land disputes. Yet, we should try and avoid it," the CDS said.</p>.<p>The country’s top military officer stressed the need to exploit new domains and create asymmetry with a weaker adversary and yet not allow these asymmetries to be exploited by other nations.</p>.<p>Terrorism and grey zone warfare will remain a threat, which requires defensive as well as offensive response, he added.</p>.<p>Chauhan spoke about modern warfare being at a cusp of a third revolution in military affairs which he termed as convergence warfare.</p>.<p>This is happening because a number of technologies are simultaneously affecting the nature and character of warfare, he added.</p>.<p>Earlier a few technologies were influencing how wars are fought. Now it could be a number of technologies. AI, Quantum, edge computing, hypersonic, advanced material, robotics, he added.</p>.<p>He said multi-domain operations will no longer be an option but a necessity where the effects of one domain will be immediately felt on to the other domain.</p>.<p>"This was clearly visible in Operation Sindoor. In a war which lasted only about four days giving India decisive victory, all domains of warfare were used simultaneously with great amount of tempo," he said.</p>.<p>Multi-domain operations will also require multi-domain capabilities and cross domain command and control, he said.</p>.<p>This will require extensive coordination and control between the Army, Navy and Air Force, but also cyber forces, space forces and forces operating in the cognitive domain, he asserted.</p>.<p>India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, leading to the deaths of 26 persons. India inflicted heavy damage on the terror infrastructure located in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan. Both countries agreed on cessation of hostilities on May 10. </p>