Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India must be prepared to fight short and long duration wars: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan citing terror, land disputes

The country’s top military officer stressed the need to exploit new domains and create asymmetry with a weaker adversary and yet not allow these asymmetries to be exploited by other nations.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 15:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 December 2025, 15:16 IST
India NewsChinaPakistanCDSOperation Sindoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us