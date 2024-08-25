'Bigger intention' of grabbing land, threatening Assamese identity behind crimes against women: CM Himanta

Claiming that a "big conspiracy of grabbing land" is being hatched through such crimes, Sarma said, "The survivor's family in Dhing told me that they don't want to stay there anymore... people sell off their property and leave for other places. For a plot of land worth Rs 5 lakh, they are offered Rs 50 lakh." A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three persons in Nagaon's Dhing area on Thursday evening, with the incident sparking widespread protests. One of the accused was arrested by the police the next day, but he died when he jumped into a pond while purportedly trying to escape from custody.