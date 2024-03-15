CAA Vs No CAA: Sarbananda Sonowal, Lurinjyoti Gogoi set to lock horns in Assam's Dibrugarh

Another Union Minister, Rameswar Teli was replaced by Sonowal in Dibrugarh this time while AJP decided to contest polls with the support of the Opposition parties, barring Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF.

Although the Opposition parties have once again decided to make CAA its main poll plank, particularly in Dibrugarh, BJP claims that Sonowal would get an "walk over" as the CAA is a "non-issue" for the people and they are happy with the development works of the saffron party since 2014. "Sonowal will win by a margin of three lakh to four lakh votes," confident Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who replaced Sonowal as CM after the polls in 2021, told reporters on Friday. Sarma claims that CAA would make no impact against BJP and the party would win in 13 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats.

The Opposition parties, however, have targeted Sonowal and are calling him the "villain in BJP's plot to destroy the culture and identity of the Assamese."

"People of Assam looked up to Sonowal as their hero since his days in AASU. He was called a hero of the community when his petition in the Supreme Court led to scrapping of the pro-foreigner IMDT Act in 2005. But gradually he turned himself to be a traitor after joining BJP. He remained silent when BJP passed the CAA and gave away Assam's land to Bangladesh. He has proved himself to be a coward by remaining silent over the anti-Assam decisions taken by the Centre," MLA and another anti-CAA agitator, Akhil Gogoi told reporters on Friday.

Akhil represents Sivasagar, one of the Assembly seats under neighbouring Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency. Gogoi leads Raijor Dal, another regional party, which is also part of the forum of the Opposition parties in Assam.

The AASU, meanwhile, continues to lead the agitation against the CAA saying it would reduce the indigenous communities into minority by giving citizenship to a large number of Hindu migrants from neighbouring Bangladesh. Interestingly, two other former presidents of AASU--Dipanka Kumar Nath and Shankar Prasad Ray joined BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls.