Homeindiaassam

Charred body of man found in Assam tea garden

A police officer said that the body was sent for post-mortem examination, but the identity of the victim could not be ascertained.
Last Updated 15 April 2024, 08:00 IST

Tinsukia: The charred body of a man was found at a tea garden in Assam's Tinsukia district, police said on Monday.

The body was found in the Kachujan tea garden, they said.

"Police were informed about it in the early hours. We immediately rushed there and recovered the half-burnt body," an officer said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, but the identity of the victim could not be ascertained, he said.

"We have started an investigation. All angles are being probed," he added.

(Published 15 April 2024, 08:00 IST)
India News Assam Crime

