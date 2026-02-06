<p>Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The BJP, which has emerged as the single largest party in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar civic elections, on Friday fielded its corporator Sameer Rajurkar for the upcoming elections to the post of mayor.</p><p>Shiv Sena's Rajendra Janjal will file his nomination for the post of deputy mayor in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation.</p><p>Both the parties had contested the January 15 civic polls independently. But they have now joined hands for the mayoral elections to be held on February 10.</p><p>The names of both the candidates were announced by BJP minister Atul Save in a press conference here.</p><p>The announcement was made following a meeting between the leaders BJP and Shiv Sena leaders.</p><p>In the elections to the 115-member civic body, the BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 57 seats, followed by the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) that bagged 33 seats. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena could win only 13 seats, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) secured six and four seats respectively.</p><p>Minister Save said, "Shiv Sena and BJP have joined hands here as we are together in the state as well as at the Centre. In the next five years, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will be a developed city."</p><p>"Corporator Sameer Rajurkar will file his nomination for the post of mayor on behalf of BJP, while Rajendra Janjal of Shiv Sena will file his nomination for the post of deputy mayor," the OBC Welfare Minister said.</p>.Belagavi Airport: BJP MP urges action against airlines for halting operations on profitable routes.<p>Talking to reporters separately prior to him, Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat said the next mayor will be from the BJP, while the post of deputy mayor will be held by the Sena.</p><p>Shirsat, who holds the Social Justice portfolio, said, "Both BJP and Shiv Sena will come together for the mayoral polls. BJP has the highest number of seats and they will make their mayor here. The post of deputy mayor will be from Shiv Sena. Top leaders of both the parties will discuss the issue together and a decision will be announced."</p><p>The state government recently formed a committee to inquire into the alleged irregularities in the tendering process for acquisition of a hotel in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Shirsat had come under fire after the Opposition pointed out that his son's company was one of the three bidders. The minister had later said he asked his son to withdraw from the race to acquire the hotel.</p><p>When asked about the inquiry committee, Shirsat said if anything wrong has taken place, it will come out.</p><p>"Appointing an inquiry committee is not wrong. If anything illegal has happened, it should be inquired into and action should be taken against those who are at fault. So I have no objection with appointing the committee," he said.</p><p>NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has earlier said he will disclose details regarding the happenings inside the flight involving late Ajit Pawar after February 9.</p><p>Replying to a query about it, Shirsat said, "If Rohit Pawar has any information with him, we should wait for February 9. The meetings between the family members of late Ajit Pawar and other members of the Pawar family are obviously taking place as a very tragic incident has taken place."</p>