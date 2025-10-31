<p>As Assam heads to a crucial election next year, the passing of Zubeen Garg has heated matters. Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi speaks to <em>DH’s</em> Amrita Madhukalya on the state’s issues. Edited excerpts:</p>.<p><strong>The passing of Zubeen has seen an unprecedented outpouring. How will it pan out politically?</strong></p>.<p>Zubeen was fearless; he never hesitated to speak his mind. He had supported the Congress and the BJP. If he did not like something, he pointed it out. He has also criticised a few decisions of PM Modi. In his passing, people are remembering this aspect. Because this government under CM Himanta Biswa Sarma practices the politics of fear and intimidation. Anybody who speaks out is immediately threatened. The people are now speaking out against the poor leadership; many are questioning the way his family has been amassing wealth. I think that people will vote for a Congress-led government.</p>.<p><strong>The ruling party has accused you and your wife of harbouring Pakistani links. How do you respond?</strong></p>.<p>I do not care much about personal attacks; they are baseless and ridiculous. What I’m more concerned with is that the people are scared to speak out against the government. I do not want Assam to live in a state of fear and insecurity. Tomorrow if we are in power and make a mistake, I want people to ask questions. We have the humility to accept mistakes.</p>.<p><strong>The politics of the outsider in Assam has always taken centre stage and the BJP says that you support illegal immigrants. How do you respond?</strong></p>.<p>What did the BJP do in this decade? You have a double engine government; the Central government protects the borders, and you have friendly relations with neighboring countries. All neighbouring states are ruled by either BJP or NDA. If the problem still exists, it does on your watch. They have to give an account for what they have done. They only believe in rhetoric, not in real solutions.</p>.Assam govt to donate GST from Zubeen Garg's last film to his foundation.<p><strong>Protests have erupted in Upper Assam with six tribes asking for inclusion within the Sixth Schedule. Where does the Congress stand on it?</strong></p>.<p>We have supported this – we passed resolutions in the assembly, conducted studies on the communities’ backwardness, sent reports to the Centre, and held talks with the Registrar General of India. In 2016, PM Modi said that within six months, these groups would get ST status. Former CM Sarbananda Sonowal, who is from the ST community, said this government is about jaati (community). Ten years have passed, and nothing has changed. Instead, Assam has slid further on health and education. People know the BJP will not fulfill these promises. They don’t believe in empowering tribal communities, only in dominating them from Delhi or Dispur.</p>.<p><strong>The government is saying that it will now make public a 40-year-old report, which was submitted after the Nellie Massacre. What ramifications will it have for Congress?</strong></p>.<p>The way this government is acting, especially at a time when the state is still mourning Zubeen. He died in mysterious circumstances and a month later, the truth has not come out. The government has put charges of murder and conspiracy against his close aides. The people want the truth, but this government does not want that; they don't want Zubeen to be remembered. They’re trying to raise various issues to divert attention.</p>