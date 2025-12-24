Explained | What triggered protests in Assam's Karbi Anglong and what are the demands?

<p>After fresh violence erupted between two groups of protesters in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam">Assam</a>, the government on Tuesday temporarily suspended the internet services in Karbi Anglong, and West Karbi Anglong districts. </p><p>In an official order, the Home and Political Department said in the interest of maintaining greater public peace and tranquility, and to prevent any deterioration of the present situation, internet services have been temporarily suspended. On Tuesday two people were killed and at least 45 others including 38 police personnel were injured in the violence.</p>.<p><strong>What are the protestors demanding?</strong></p><p>The protestors have been demanding eviction of encroachers from tribal belts. A large number of people, including those whose shops were torched by mob on Monday, protested against the violence despite prohibitory orders in force. </p><p>The agitators demanding eviction of encroachers from the tribal belt also gathered in the Kheroni market area.</p><p>The agitators, belonging to several political and social organisations, had been on a hunger strike for the last 15 days, demanding the eviction of illegal settlers, who mostly hail from Bihar, from Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) lands in the two districts.</p><p>They withdrew their hunger strike following assurances from the government that tripartite talks will be held on the issue soon.</p><p>Even after the forces were deployed in the area, people pelted stones that injured several protesters. As the situation spiralled out of control, the police lathicharged and fired tear gas shells to disperse both groups of protesters.</p>.Assam will become part of Bangladesh if number of immigrants rise by another 10%: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.<p><strong>Internet suspended in 2 districts:</strong></p><p>Internet services in both Karbi Anglong and West Anglong districts were temporarily suspended on Tuesday for maintaining peace and tranquility, and to prevent any deterioration of the present situation.</p><p>The suspension will remain in force until further orders.</p>.<p><strong>What triggered the unrest in Assam?</strong></p><p>On Monday, four people were injured in police firing on protesters who went on a rampage, setting ablaze the residence of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member Tuliram Ronghang and around 15 shops in Kheroni Bazaar.</p><p>The agitators also attempted to attack the police station in Kheroni, but it was foiled by the security forces.</p><p>Senior Minister Ranoj Pegu said, "A section of the people are angry that the encroachers are settling on PGR and VGR land. There was an attempt to evict them last year, but a petition was filed in the Gauhati High Court, which passed an interim order staying the eviction process."</p><p>The chief minister had said on Monday night that rumours began circulating that three protesters, who were on hunger strike, had been arrested, which fuelled the agitation.</p><p>"No one was arrested, but they were taken for treatment to Guwahati as their health deteriorated," Sarma had said.</p><p>The police allegedly tried to remove the protesters forcibly in Kheroni area of Karbi Anglong, following which a clash ensued.</p><p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> said that additional security forces will be deployed in Kherani area on Wednesday to maintain peace.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>