Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Fresh violence erupts in Assam's Karbi Anglong

Despite prohibitory orders in force, a large number of people, including women and children whose shops were burnt by a mob on Monday
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 13:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 December 2025, 13:30 IST
India Newsprotest

Follow us on :

Follow Us