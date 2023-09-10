Home
Heroin worth over Rs 2 crore seized, four arrested in Assam

Besides heroin, six mobile phones and Rs 1.16 lakh in cash were also seized.
Last Updated 10 September 2023, 06:50 IST

At least four people were arrested in Guwahati for possessing heroin worth over Rs 2 crore, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Jorabat outpost under Basistha police station set up a check-post on the eastern entry point to Guwahati city.

During vehicle checking, 251.2 gm of heroin was seized from a car and four occupants were arrested early on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

Besides, six mobile phones and Rs 1.16 lakh in cash were also seized, he said, adding further investigation is under way.

(Published 10 September 2023, 06:50 IST)
