Mumbai-bound Lokmanya Tilak Express derails in Assam

The accident took place in the Lumding-Bardarpur Hill section under Lumding division. Helpline numbers are: 03674 263120, 03674 263126.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 12:17 IST

