Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Muslims becoming more affluent, could mean start of 'surrender of Assamese people': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Sarma claimed that the growth of the Hindu population in the state is coming down, while that of Muslims is increasing.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 04:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2025, 04:21 IST
India NewsAssamHimanta Biswa Sarma

Follow us on :

Follow Us