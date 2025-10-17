<p>Guwahati: In a significant development in singer Zubeen Garg death case, Singapore police on Friday stated that based on preliminary investigation, it does not suspect foul play in the incident. </p> <p>"The Singapore Police Force is aware of speculation and false information circulating online regarding the circumstances of Mr Zubeen Garg’s death. The case is currently being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with Singapore’s Coroners Act 2010. Based on preliminary investigations, the SPF does not suspect foul play," Singapore Police Force stated in its first official statement in the case. </p> <p>The statement came amid a strong agitation and political squabbling in Assam demanding justice to Garg's family and fans.</p> .Rahul Gandhi to meet Zubeen's family on Oct 17, 'basic motive unravelled': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. <p>The 52-year-old singer died while swimming in a sea in Singapore with his friends and associates on September 19. Garg was in Singapore to attend the Northeast India Festival. </p> <p>The death was initially considered an accident but it took a different turn when Zubeen's bandmate and musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami alleged that the singer was poisoned by his manager Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta, the organiser of the festival. Seven persons including Mahanta and Sharma has been arrested. </p> <p>Singapore police force stated that their investigation was underway and would take another three months following which the findings would be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will then determine whether to hold a Coroner’s Inquiry (CI). A CI is a fact-finding process led by a Coroner, who is a Judicial Officer of the Courts, to establish the cause and circumstances of death. Its findings will be made public upon conclusion, said the statement. </p>.Five accused in Zubeen Garg's death remanded to judicial custody.<p>It said despite the fact that SPF is still in the midst of its investigations, on October 1, it extended a copy of the autopsy report of Garg, and SPF’s preliminary findings, to the High Commission of India upon their request. <br><br>"The SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case, and this takes time. We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information," said the statement. </p>