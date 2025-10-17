Menu
ED attaches crypto assets worth Rs 2,385 crore in OctaFX Ponzi scam; mastermind arrested in Spain

The case pertains to a 'fraud' where several investors are alleged to have been duped on the false promise of high returns through the OctaFX forex trading platform.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 10:49 IST
Published 17 October 2025, 10:49 IST
India NewsspainEnforcement DirectorateED

