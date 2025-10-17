Menu
Rahul Gandhi meets family of dalit youth who was lynched, says crimes against dalits rising

Rahul, who was closeted with the family for over one hour, assured them his party’s full support and help.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 10:49 IST
Published 17 October 2025, 10:49 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiUttar PradeshRaebareli

