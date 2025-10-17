<p>Lucknow: Former Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday met the family members of Hariom Valmiki, the Dalit youth who was allegedly lynched by a mob, which mistook him to be a thief, in Raebareli district earlier this month, and sought justice for the family, saying that crimes against the Dalits had been rising in the country.</p><p>Earlier, the district administration in Fatehpur stopped Rahul’s cavalcade and refused to allow him to meet the family, claiming that the latter did not want to meet him. The family, however, later agreed to meet the Congress leader.</p>.Online slugfest continues between Andhra, Karnataka IT Ministers over investments, debt.<p>‘’The family has not committed any crime. They are the victims but they have been confined to their house. It seems that they are criminals. They only want justice,’’ Rahul said.</p><p>The Congress leader asked chief minister Yogi Adityanath to take stern action against the alleged culprits. ‘’It doesn’t matter if the victim's family meets me or not. What matters is that they get justice,’’ he added.</p><p>Local Congress leaders said that the administration tried to exert pressure on the victim’s family not to meet Rahul.</p><p>Earlier, Hariom’s brother Shivam had said that the family was satisfied with the action taken by the government in the matter and that they did not want any ‘politics’ in the matter.</p><p>Hariom, a resident of the neighboring Fatehpur district, was allegedly beaten to death by lathis and sticks by a mob, who took him to be a thief, in Ishwardaspur village in Raebareli district earlier this month.</p><p>A video, which went viral on social media, purportedly showed the victim repeatedly taking the name of Rahul Gandhi even as the mob was heard saying that they were ‘babawale’ (supporters of chief minister Yogi Adityanath).</p><p>Four police personnel, including an ASI, were suspended, and an SHO was shunted out after the incident. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident. Police were conducting raids to nab the other culprits.</p><p>Congress was already trying to bring the Dalits into its fold and had organized programs for this purpose across the state a few months back. ‘’We will certainly expose the anti-Dalit BJP government in the state,’’ a state Congress leader had said.</p>