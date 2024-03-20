Notification issued for 5 Lok Sabha seats in Assam

The prominent candidates likely to be in the fray for the first phase are Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal from Dibrugarh against the United Opposition Front of Assam (UOFA's) Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Congress Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi against sitting BJP MP Topon Gogoi from Jorhat and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa against former Congress MLA Roselina Tirkey in Kaziranga.