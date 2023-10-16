Home
One dead, another injured in fire at cracker unit in Assam's Nalbari

One person was killed and another injured on Monday in a fire at a cracker manufacturing unit in Nalbari district of Assam, officials said.
Last Updated 16 October 2023, 18:10 IST

Nalbari (Assam): One person was killed and another injured on Monday in a fire at a cracker manufacturing unit in Nalbari district of Assam, officials said.

'As soon as the fire started, the entire unit was engulfed by the blaze. One person was charred to death, while another suffered critical injuries,' a senior district administration official said.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, he said. The deceased has been identified as Shivam, who hailed from Rangia in Kamrup district, the official said. The injured have been admitted to hospital.

(Published 16 October 2023, 18:10 IST)
