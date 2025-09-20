Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Probe ordered into Zubeen Garg's death, 3-day mourning in Assam

Zubeen, best known for his 'Ya Ali' song, died in Singapore on Friday, while "swimming in the sea without a life jacket", Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 17:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2025, 17:07 IST
India NewsHimanta Biswa SarmaProbeZubeen GargAsaam

Follow us on :

Follow Us