Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Friendly contest likely among I.N.D.I.A. bloc partners in Bachhwara as Congress, CPI field candidates

Congress sources said the party leadership has been in talks with its alliance partners, including the RJD and the Left, and the CPI nominee may withdraw his nomination from the constituency.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 06:53 IST
Published 17 October 2025, 06:53 IST
