Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Hebbal’s new service road to open from October 17 to deal with festive rush

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) issued a passenger advisory on October 15, in preparation for the festive season as Deepavali approaches.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 06:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 06:50 IST
Bengaluru newsHebbal Flyover

Follow us on :

Follow Us