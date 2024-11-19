Home
Tusker radio-collared in Assam's Baksa

The elephant was tranquilised by a team of veterinarians with the help of forest officials and biologists under the leadership of Field Director of Manas Tiger Reserve Dr C Ramesh.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 15:36 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 15:36 IST
