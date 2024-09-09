Home
Two Bangladeshis trying to enter illegally 'pushed back' by Assam police: CM Himanta

He, however, did not share when these two foreign nationals were apprehended along the border.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 September 2024, 09:02 IST

Guwahati: Two Bangladesh nationals were "pushed back" to their country by Assam Police while trying to enter India illegally, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Sarma in a post on X said that Assam Police intercepted two infiltrators along India-Bangladesh international border in the Karimganj district.

"They were pushed back across the border. Good job Team! We have to be vigilant towards this grave threat," Sarma said.

He added that the two Bangladeshis were identified as Shahadat Hussain and Priyanka Gain.

Published 09 September 2024, 09:02 IST
